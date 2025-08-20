Dar says India’s self-styled image as ‘net security provider’ exposed

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar speaks to the media in this undated image. — AFP

LONDON: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Pakistan had buried the false narrative propagated by the Indian media and government about its so-called hegemony and portrayal of India as the “net security provider” of the region.

Addressing a press conference in London after his official visit to the United Kingdom, and broadcast live on national TV channels, he said Pakistan had emerged victorious in its recent armed conflict with India, triggered by unprovoked Indian aggression.

“The Indian media and bureaucracy have acknowledged that their narrative proved unsuccessful. On the other hand, Pakistan’s narrative was based upon facts and truth, which was acknowledged by the world,” he added.

Dar said that after air superiority, Pakistan also settled scores with India on the ground.

He said Pakistan always stood for the respect, dignity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region and desired from others to do the same.

Terming Indian leaders’ statements unfortunate, he advised them to accept the defeat and move forward, stressing that Pakistan had not asked anyone to broker a ceasefire; rather, it was the Indian side that agreed to it and which was conveyed by US Secretary of State Rubio to him in the May conflict.

Dar, flanked by the Pakistan High Commission to the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal, further said the incumbent government was committed to economic stability and prosperity, and its policies resulted in foreign reserves growth and inflation rates on a downward trend.

“Pakistan will emerge stronger. Unity will take us forward if we want Pakistan to get its due place among the comity of nations, and to join D-20,” he observed.

He said that no one should tell Pakistan to hold talks on terrorism, as they were ‘the biggest victim of terrorism, Pakistan had fought the global war of terrorism, on the front foot and sacrificed 90,000 lives besides suffering colossal losses to the tune of $192 billion in that war, he said, stressing that the world had to recognize these sacrifices, Pakistan had rendered huge sacrifices.

He said during the year 2014, terrorism had been eliminated from the country during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s tenure.

About their official visits to various countries, he said their efforts were aimed at projecting Pakistan’s candid stance on various issues, including the scourge of terrorism.

He opined that due to these efforts, the US had proscribed BLA and Majeed Brigade as international terrorist outfits who had been involved in different terrorism incidents, including train hijacking in Balochistan. Dar also advised the Pakistani diaspora not to indulge in petty politics on different national issues.

“After Indian aggression, we adopted a unanimous resolution in the parliament condemning it strongly, which also gave a message to the world about the unity of the nation,” he added.

Dar further underlined the need for the nation should move in unison to take the country on the track of progress.

To a question, he said it was unfortunate, PIA had been earning billions of rupees in revenue when it was grounded, and it took years to revive the national flag carrier.

He welcomed the EU’s decision to lift the ban on PIA in November 2024 and said the UK also followed suit. PIA authorities were in negotiation with the UK authorities to resume flights to Manchester in September under a tentative programme, which could later be expanded to London.

Dar also termed his bilateral and trilateral meetings with the UK counterparts and authorities very productive, in which all spectrums of the bilateral ties were discussed, including the Kashmir dispute and climate change, etc.