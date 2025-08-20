Imran picks Achakzai, Swati as opposition leaders in NA, Senate

PTI leader Azam Swati (left) and Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai. APP/X@MKAchakzaiPKMAP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who also heads the multi-party opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz, as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed the development on Wednesday. He also said Azam Khan Swati has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition in the upper house.

The development comes after former opposition leader Omar Ayub lost his seat following his conviction in the May 9 cases by an anti-terrorism court.

As a result, Ayub was also removed from the Public Accounts Committee and all standing committees of the National Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, after the court order, issued disqualification notifications for Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, who was the opposition leader in the Senate.

The two PTI leaders have since challenged their disqualification before the Peshawar High Court (PHC).