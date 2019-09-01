Zareen Khan gets fat-shamed by trolls, Anushka Sharma steps in to voice support

Bollywood star Zareen Khan has become the latest target of internet trolls who are poking fun at the actor over her apparent stretch marks visible in her latest Instagram post.

The 32-year-old ‘Veer’ actor's latest Instagram which features herself overlooking a lake which led to netizens in the comment section directing their attention towards the stretch marks visible on her mid-riff as she donned a white crop top.

Coming to the starlet’s rescue, Anuskha Sharma stepped in slamming the haters expressing her support for the actor as she wrote on her Instagram Story: “Zareen, you're beautiful, brave and strong just the way you are."



Later on Instagram, Zareen also addressed the trolls saying: "For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 15 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected."

She clapped back at them further saying: “I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up.”