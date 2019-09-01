close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 1, 2019

Hailey Baldwin pays tribute to Princess Diana’s low-key and chic style in latest shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 01, 2019

Princess Diana even decades after her death is recognized widely not just for her philanthropic works, grace and elegance but her style that remains a high benchmark in today’s fashion scene.

Crowd-favourite model Hailey Baldwin is now honouring the Princess of Wales, 21 years after her tragic death, by reenacting some of her existing shots to pay a tribute to her fashion legacy.

“All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember,” Baldwin said on Instagram adding: “Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.”

The series of photographs shot by Gregory Harris for Vogue Paris come a s tribute to Diana’s casual and chic style with biker shots, over-sized sweatshirts, sporty sneakers and baseball caps. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment