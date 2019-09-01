Hailey Baldwin pays tribute to Princess Diana’s low-key and chic style in latest shoot

Princess Diana even decades after her death is recognized widely not just for her philanthropic works, grace and elegance but her style that remains a high benchmark in today’s fashion scene.

Crowd-favourite model Hailey Baldwin is now honouring the Princess of Wales, 21 years after her tragic death, by reenacting some of her existing shots to pay a tribute to her fashion legacy.

“All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember,” Baldwin said on Instagram adding: “Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.”

The series of photographs shot by Gregory Harris for Vogue Paris come a s tribute to Diana’s casual and chic style with biker shots, over-sized sweatshirts, sporty sneakers and baseball caps.









