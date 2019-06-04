Donald Trump was borderline obsessed with Princess Diana and wanted to date her

As more and more insights about the British monarchy make their way to the media, it makes it quite hard to put finger on the most shocking one.

According to the newest revelation about the Royal Family, US President Donald Trump was almost borderline obsessed with Princess Diana and pursued her incessantly after she split with Prince Charles.

However, Diana was put off by the huge bouquets Trump kept sending her which gave her the creeps.

"The huge bouquets of flowers he sent her gave Diana the creeps," said presenter Selina Scott.

Scott says she was told about Trump's romantic advances towards Diana by herself over dinner.

She said Diana asked for her advice about what to do about all the attention and flowers. The Princess of Wales reportedly said: “What am I going to do? He gives me the creeps.”

To this, Scott said she replied: “Just throw them in the bin.”

Scott then said Diana shrugged this off with a warm laugh.

Scott, a persistent critic of the now-US President, said Trump sent the flowers to the Princess’ London home at Kensington Palace.

She wrote in a 2015 Sunday Times column: “Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife."

She added, "As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do.

“It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”

After Diana's tragic death in Paris in 1997, Trump said he regretted not dating her.

In his 1997 book ‘The Art of the Comeback’ he wrote: “I only have one regret in the women department – that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer.

“I met her on a number of occasions. I couldn’t help but notice how she moved people.

“She lit up the room with her charm, her presence. She was a genuine princess – a dream lady.”

That same year Donald Trump even said, during an interview with Howard Stern, that he could have "nailed her."

Stern had asked Trump: “Why do people think its egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten Lady Di?

“You could have gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her."

Trump replied: “I think I could have.

“She was actually really beautiful. I thought she was supermodel beautiful.

“She had times when she didn’t look great and she had times when she looked better than anyone in the world.”