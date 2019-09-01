Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling tie the knot in York Minister

As wedding bells chime loud all around, English singing sensation Ellie Goulding is the latest to join the list of celebrities to tie the knot as she pledged her troth to art dealer Caspar Jopling.

The 32-year-old ‘Love Me Like You Do’ hit maker exchanged the vows in the midst of luminaries from all walks of life who headed to York Minister on Saturday to celebrate the union of the two lovebirds.

As the couple began their new life together, pop stars like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and Fergie were seen gracing the event while royalty was also present as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrived to celebrate the couple.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at Castle Howard near Malton, in close proximity of York.

The bride arrived in a blue Volkswagen camper van looking like a vision in her traditional wedding gown with a veil and train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloe.

Jopling, 27, an acclaimed art dealer, with connections in Yorkshire was engaged to the crowd-favourite singer back in 2018.







