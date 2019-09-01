‘Islam has nothing to do with terrorism’, PM Imran addresses American Muslims: Watch video

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed the 56th Convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) through video link.



The premier briefed the American Muslims of what is currently happening in the Occupied Kashmir where the fascist Narendra Modi government has imposed curfew and has cut all the communication lines to suppress the protests against the abrogation of Article 370.

The Indian government on August 05 revoked the constitutional provision that provided autonomy to the people of the IoK.

Since then, there’s a complete blockade and the occupation forces have launched a military crackdown on the innocent people.

The PM said that the Islam is a religion of peace and it has nothing to do with terrorism and the act of one person cannot be attributed to the whole community.

He said the Muslim places of worship were also attacked in Europe.



Referring to the situation in the IoK, he said the Kashmiris are under siege for the last 28 days. The prime minister said the current Indian regime is a follower of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a hatred and supremacist ideology.

He said the West will have to understand the philosophy of the RSS in order to think clearly of this problem, which led to the carnage of the Muslims in Gujarat earlier.

The premier reminded the world that we are talking of a country of one billion people, with nuclear weapons taken over by extreme ideology and philosophy.

He urged the American Muslims to raise awareness about this critical situation in the region.