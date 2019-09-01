close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
AFP
September 1, 2019

Multiple victims shot at ´random´ in US state of Texas: police

AFP
Sun, Sep 01, 2019

WASHINGTON: At least one gunman in the US state of Texas has shot multiple victims and hijacked a mail truck, police said on Saturday.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims," police in the western Texas city said on their Facebook page.

