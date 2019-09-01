Multiple victims shot at ´random´ in US state of Texas: police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: At least one gunman in the US state of Texas has shot multiple victims and hijacked a mail truck, police said on Saturday.
"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims," police in the western Texas city said on their Facebook page.
