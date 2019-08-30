Bangladesh women’s team to tour Pakistan in October

LAHORE: Bangladesh women’s cricket team is coming next month to play a series of three Twenty20 Internationals and two One-day Internationals against Pakistan Women’s team from October 26 to November 4.

The schedule has been released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Friday.

The PCB said that the Bangladesh women’s team will arrive in Pakistan on October 23.

The three T20Is will be played on October 26, 28 and 30 and later both teams will play two ODIs on November 2 and 4.

All matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.