Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y90 Mobile prices and specifications

The Vivo Y90 was launched in Pakistan in July 2019. The Vivo Y90 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 17,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y90.
|Vivo Y90 Features
|Vivo Y90 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|6.22 inches (15.8 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio A22 Quad core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4030 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Vivo Y90 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y90 in Pakistan.
