close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 30, 2019

Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y90 Mobile prices and specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 30, 2019

The Vivo Y90 was launched in Pakistan in July 2019. The Vivo Y90 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 17,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y90.

Vivo Y90 FeaturesVivo Y90 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Display
6.22 inches (15.8 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
MediaTek Helio A22 Quad core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
Battery
4030 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Vivo Y90 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y90 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From MISC