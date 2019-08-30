close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
World

August 30, 2019

Urmila Matondkar hits out at Indian govt over Kashmir lockdown

Fri, Aug 30, 2019

MAHARASHTRA: Former Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has hit out at the Narendra Modi government over weeks-long lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Also read: Mass detentions, pellet injuries as clampdown continues in held Kashmir

My husband has not been able to talk to his parents for the last 22 days, she said.

"The question is not only about abrogating Article 370. It was done in inhuman manner," Matondkar further said.

"My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither me nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home," she told reporters.

