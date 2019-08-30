Kashmir Hour: Pakistan expresses solidarity with people of IoK

Karachi: Millions of Pakistanis were gathering in major cities and elsewhere on Friday to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call.



The prime minister will lead the nation in expression of solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) in observing the ‘Kashmir Hour’ .



He will address a gathering of students and youth in the lawn of the Parliament House across D-Chowk on the Constitution Avenue on the occasion and he will give the message to the world from the representative house of the people of the country.

The Kashmir Solidarity Hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, in which sirens will sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan followed by national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be played.

During national anthems, all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill and traffic signals will remain red.

The prime minister and chief ministers along with all the parliamentarians will lead the nation by coming in front of their respective secretariats and office buildings whereas the masses will remain out of their offices, houses, markets and malls, and gather in the nearby streets all over the country.



Karachi

A large number of citizens in nation's financial hub, which is home to at least 20 million people, were gathering at the mausoleum of Quaid-eAzam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to observe Kashmir Hour.

Cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi, showbiz celebrities, school children and members of civil society were attending the demonstration .

Jamaat-e-Islami also took out a huge rally to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

Lahore

The country's second largest city was also witnessing a sea of people coming out of their homes, offices and work places to express observe Kashmir Hour.

They were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and placards, chanting Kashmir Bane Ga Pakistan (Kashmir will Pakistan).











