Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur is not convinced with his acting career

With a career spanning over 30 years and having acted different shades of characters including dark and ironic roles, or a common man struggling against the system, actor-director Pankaj Kapur believes he hasn’t done enough and wants to traverse more.

The 65-year-old ‘Shanaandar’ actor commented, “There are millions of people in the world, I have only played a few of them. And I don’t think I have done enough, I would like to explore more,”

“So I look forward to doing many more characters, as long as I am fit and alive. I enjoy playing a different kind of people,” Kapur said to PTI.

While remembering all his characters and thinking about his favorite one Kapur replied, “All the characters have played were difficult. There is nothing that comes easy. I don’t have any single character that is my favorite because I would like to be known for the total of my work and not for an individual character that I might have played.”

The veteran theatre, TV, and Bollywood actor will be performing at the third edition of Dehli Theatre Festival, organized by Alchemist Live.

Kapur, along with actor and his wife Supriya Pathak, will direct and act in the opening play Dreamz Sehar at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi on August 30. He will also act in a play titled Dopehri, written and directed by himself at the Delhi Theatre Festival