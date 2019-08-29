Honor 9X price in Pakistan, Honor 9X Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Honor 9X is coming soon in Pakistan. The Honor 9X expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 39,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 9X.
|Honor 9X Features
|Honor 9X Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.59 inches (16.74 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|HiSilicon Kirin 810 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|48 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Side Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Honor 9X price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Honor 9X in Pakistan.
