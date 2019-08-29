close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
August 29, 2019

Honor 9X price in Pakistan, Honor 9X Mobile prices and specifications

Thu, Aug 29, 2019

The Honor 9X is coming soon in Pakistan. The Honor 9X expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 39,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 9X.

Honor 9X FeaturesHonor 9X Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.59 inches (16.74 cm) bezel-less display
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 810 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
48 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Side Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Honor 9X price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Honor 9X in Pakistan.

