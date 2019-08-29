Honor 9X price in Pakistan, Honor 9X Mobile prices and specifications

The Honor 9X is coming soon in Pakistan. The Honor 9X expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 39,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 9X.

Honor 9X Features Honor 9X Specifications Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.59 inches (16.74 cm) bezel-less display

Performance

HiSilicon Kirin 810 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

48 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Side Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Honor 9X price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Honor 9X in Pakistan.