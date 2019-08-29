close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 29, 2019

Realme 3 price in Pakistan, Realme 3 Mobile prices and specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 29, 2019

The Realme 3 was launched in Pakistan in April 2019. The Realme 3 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Realme 3.

Realme 3 FeaturesRealme 3 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
13 MP Front Camera
Battery
4230 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Realme 3 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Realme 3 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From MISC