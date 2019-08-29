Realme 3 price in Pakistan, Realme 3 Mobile prices and specifications

The Realme 3 was launched in Pakistan in April 2019. The Realme 3 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Realme 3.

Realme 3 Features Realme 3 Specifications Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

13 MP Front Camera

Battery

4230 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Realme 3 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Realme 3 in Pakistan.