Oppo A5s price in Pakistan, Oppo A5s Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo A5s was launched in Pakistan in 2018. The Oppo A5s retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 24,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A5s.

Oppo A5s Features Oppo A5s Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Display

6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

MediaTek Helio P35 Tru-Octa Core Processor

2 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

4230 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Oppo A5s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A5s in Pakistan.