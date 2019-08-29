NADRA’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Registration Process: What you need to know

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Program across the country.



Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing scheme has started since 15th July 2019 and will continue for the next three months.

Registration Process for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

You can register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme by the following two ways:

Register online

Register at NADRA’s E-Sahulat

Online Registration



Fee Payment: Pay online or by visiting the nearest e-Sahulat center to pay the registration fee for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Submit Registration Form: Fill the form online and complete the registration process.

Terms and Conditions

Interested Pakistani citizens from all districts of Pakistan can apply for the Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

Applicants who have already applied do not need to apply again.

Registration fee (Rs. 250) can be paid either using a credit/debit card OR by visiting any e-Sahulat franchise.

After Fee payment, the applicant may fill the form online OR visit any nearest NADRA e-Sahulat franchise, where the online form filling facility has been provided without any additional charges.

You must have Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) in order to apply.

Only one member of a family (Self, Spouse and dependent children) can apply for the registration.

The Naya Pakistan Housing program is for the general public, therefore families without any house in their name shall be preferred.

Acknowledge that you have read and understood the terms and conditions of Naya Pakistan Housing Program and then agree to proceed.

Registration at NADRA’s E-Sahulat

Visit Your nearest e-Sahulat franchise to pay and register.

To avoid queues, you can complete the registration form before visiting the e-sahulat franchise.

Check here to download the Naya Pakistan Housing Program form.

Registration Fee for Naya Pakistan Housing Program

The registration fee for Naya Pakistan Housing Program is Rs 250.