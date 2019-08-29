Redmi Note 7 Pro price, Redmi Note 7 Pro Mobile price, features and specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is coming soon in Pakistan. The Redmi Note 7 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 37,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Features Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Design

Splashproof

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

13 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery with Quick Charging v4.0

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Redmi Note 7 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in Pakistan.