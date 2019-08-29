close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 29, 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro price, Redmi Note 7 Pro Mobile price, features and specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 29, 2019

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is coming soon in Pakistan. The Redmi Note 7 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 37,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 Pro FeaturesRedmi Note 7 Pro Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Design
Splashproof
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
13 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Quick Charging v4.0
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From MISC