Redmi Note 7 Pro price, Redmi Note 7 Pro Mobile price, features and specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is coming soon in Pakistan. The Redmi Note 7 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 37,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
|Redmi Note 7 Pro Features
|Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Design
|Splashproof
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
13 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Quick Charging v4.0
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Redmi Note 7 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in Pakistan.
