Samsung Galaxy A70 Price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A70 Mobile Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone was launched in April 2019 in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A70 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 65,000.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Features Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch



Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Design

Slim Design

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

32 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy A70 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A70 in Pakistan.