Samsung Galaxy A70 Price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A70 Mobile Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone was launched in April 2019 in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A70 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 65,000.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A70.
|Samsung Galaxy A70 Features
|Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|32 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A70 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A70 in Pakistan.
