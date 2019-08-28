close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 28, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A70 Price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A70 Mobile Price and Specifications

Wed, Aug 28, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone was launched in April 2019 in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A70  retail price in Pakistan is  approximately Rs. 65,000.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy A70 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A70 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Design
Slim Design
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
32 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy A70 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A70 in Pakistan.

