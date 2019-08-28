Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan, Huawei P30 Pro Mobile Price and Specifications

The Huawei P30 Pro smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei P30 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 175,000.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro Features Huawei P30 Pro Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.47 inches (16.43 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Design

Waterproof, IP68

Performance

HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present

Camera

40 + 20 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera



The Huawei P30 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of Huawei P30 Pro in Pakistan.