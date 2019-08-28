Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan, Huawei P30 Pro Mobile Price and Specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Huawei P30 Pro smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei P30 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 175,000.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei P30 Pro.
|Huawei P30 Pro Features
|Huawei P30 Pro Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.47 inches (16.43 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Design
|Waterproof, IP68
|Performance
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
|Camera
|40 + 20 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
The Huawei P30 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of Huawei P30 Pro in Pakistan.
The Huawei P30 Pro smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei P30 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 175,000.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei P30 Pro.
|Huawei P30 Pro Features
|Huawei P30 Pro Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.47 inches (16.43 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Design
|Waterproof, IP68
|Performance
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
|Camera
|40 + 20 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
The Huawei P30 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of Huawei P30 Pro in Pakistan.