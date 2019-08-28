close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 28, 2019

Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan, Huawei P30 Pro Mobile Price and Specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 28, 2019

The Huawei P30 Pro smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei P30 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 175,000.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro FeaturesHuawei P30 Pro Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.47 inches (16.43 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Design
Waterproof, IP68
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
Camera
40 + 20 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera

The Huawei P30 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of Huawei P30 Pro in Pakistan.

