Kim Kardashian was embarrassingly obsessed with money and fame

Social media sensation Kim Kardashian has come forth revealing she was obsessed with money and fame when she was younger.



"Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed. I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted," Kim said in a joint interview with her husband Kanye West to Vogue Arabia.

The 38-year-old reality star went on to add that she does not "regret" anything from the past.

"Even in my darkest of times, I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity," she said.

Kim further added that she loves having a voice and appreciates the platform that she has been given.

"Even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times," Kim said.