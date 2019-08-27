close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
Sports

AFP
August 27, 2019

Top-ranked defending champ Djokovic advances at US Open

Sports

AFP
Tue, Aug 27, 2019

NEW YORK: Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia advanced to the second round of the US Open on Monday by defeating Spain´s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

The world number one, who has taken four of the past five Grand Slam singles titles, will next face either American Sam Querrey or Argentina´s Juan Ignacio Londero.

