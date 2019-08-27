Top-ranked defending champ Djokovic advances at US Open

NEW YORK: Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia advanced to the second round of the US Open on Monday by defeating Spain´s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

The world number one, who has taken four of the past five Grand Slam singles titles, will next face either American Sam Querrey or Argentina´s Juan Ignacio Londero.