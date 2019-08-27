Top-ranked defending champ Djokovic advances at US Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia advanced to the second round of the US Open on Monday by defeating Spain´s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
The world number one, who has taken four of the past five Grand Slam singles titles, will next face either American Sam Querrey or Argentina´s Juan Ignacio Londero.
NEW YORK: Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia advanced to the second round of the US Open on Monday by defeating Spain´s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
The world number one, who has taken four of the past five Grand Slam singles titles, will next face either American Sam Querrey or Argentina´s Juan Ignacio Londero.