Huawei Y9 Prime Price in Pakistan, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Mobile Price and Specifications

The Huawei Y9 Prime smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 35,999.
|Huawei Y9 Prime Features
|Huawei Y9 Prime Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Display
|6.59 inches (16.74 cm) bezel-less display
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
|Camera
|16 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
The Huawei Y9 Prime price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of Huawei Y9 Prime in Pakistan.
