Mon Aug 26, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 26, 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime Price in Pakistan, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Mobile Price and Specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 26, 2019

The Huawei Y9 Prime smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 expected retail price  in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 35,999.

Huawei Y9 Prime  FeaturesHuawei Y9 Prime Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Display
6.59 inches (16.74 cm) bezel-less display
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 710F Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Camera
16 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera


The Huawei Y9 Prime price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of Huawei Y9 Prime  in Pakistan.


