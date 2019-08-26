Huawei Y9 Prime Price in Pakistan, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Mobile Price and Specifications

The Huawei Y9 Prime smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 35,999.

Huawei Y9 Prime Features Huawei Y9 Prime Specifications Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Display

6.59 inches (16.74 cm) bezel-less display

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

HiSilicon Kirin 710F Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present

Camera

16 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera







The Huawei Y9 Prime price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of Huawei Y9 Prime in Pakistan.



