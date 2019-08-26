Infinix S4 Price in Pakistan, Infinix S4 Mobile Price and Specifications

Infinix S4 smartphone was launched in April 2019. Infinix S4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Infinix S4.

Infinix S4 Featuers Infinix S4 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Camera

13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Display

6.21 inches (15.77 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Design

Slim Design

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE suppo

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor

3 GB RAM



Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Infinix S4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Infinix S4 price in Pakistan.