Infinix S4 Price in Pakistan, Infinix S4 Mobile Price and Specifications

Infinix S4 smartphone was launched in April 2019. Infinix S4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Infinix S4.
|Infinix S4 Featuers
|Infinix S4 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Camera
|13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Display
|6.21 inches (15.77 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Design
|Slim Design
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE suppo
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Infinix S4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Infinix S4 price in Pakistan.
