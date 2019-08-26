close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 26, 2019

Infinix S4 Price in Pakistan, Infinix S4 Mobile Price and Specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 26, 2019

Infinix S4 smartphone was launched in April 2019. Infinix S4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Infinix S4.

Infinix S4 FeatuersInfinix S4 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Camera
13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Display
6.21 inches (15.77 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Design
Slim Design
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE suppo
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM

Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

Infinix S4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Infinix S4 price in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From MISC