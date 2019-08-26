Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in Pakistan, Samsung M30 Mobile Price and Specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Samsung M30 smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Samsung M30 expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 39,900.
|Samsung M30 Features
|Samsung M30 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Battery
|5000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Display
|6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
|Camera
|13 + 5 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Samsung Galaxy M30 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung M30 price in Pakistan.
