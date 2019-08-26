Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in Pakistan, Samsung M30 Mobile Price and Specifications

Samsung M30 smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Samsung M30 expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 39,900.

Samsung M30 Features Samsung M30 Specifications Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)

Battery

5000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Display

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present

Camera

13 + 5 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera



Samsung Galaxy M30 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung M30 price in Pakistan.

