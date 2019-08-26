close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
August 26, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in Pakistan, Samsung M30 Mobile Price and Specifications

Mon, Aug 26, 2019

Samsung M30 smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Samsung M30 expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 39,900.

Samsung M30 FeaturesSamsung M30 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Battery
5000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Display
6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Camera
13 + 5 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera

Samsung Galaxy M30 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung M30 price in Pakistan.

