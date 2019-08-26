Samsung Galaxy M20 Price in Pakistan, Samsung M20 Mobile Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M20 smartphone was launched in January 2019. Samsung M20 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 34,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy M20.

Samsung M20 Features Samsung M20 Specifications Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)

Battery

5000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Display

6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present

Camera

13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera







Samsung Galaxy M20 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung M20 price in Pakistan.

