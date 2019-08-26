Samsung Galaxy M20 Price in Pakistan, Samsung M20 Mobile Price and Specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Samsung Galaxy M20 smartphone was launched in January 2019. Samsung M20 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 34,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy M20.
|Samsung M20 Features
|Samsung M20 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Battery
|5000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Display
|6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
|Camera
|13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Samsung Galaxy M20 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung M20 price in Pakistan.
