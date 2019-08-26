close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
Web Desk
August 26, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M20 Price in Pakistan, Samsung M20 Mobile Price and Specifications

Mon, Aug 26, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M20 smartphone was launched in January 2019. Samsung M20 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 34,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy M20.

Samsung M20 FeaturesSamsung M20 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Battery
5000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Display
6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Camera
13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera


Samsung Galaxy M20 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung M20 price in Pakistan.

