Pakistan Senate chief cancels UAE visit to protest Modi award

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has cancelled his scheduled visit to the United Arab Emirates a day after the country gave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highest civilian award.

Sanjrani was to depart on a four-day visit to the UAE with a parliamentary delegation yesterday but it was called off to express solidarity with people of Kashmir and protest the Gulf state's decision to give Modi highest civilian award.



According to a press release issued, the Chairman Senate said that Pakistan fully supported the freedom movement of Kashmiris. He said the Modi government has carried out unprecedented atrocities against Kashmiris and imposed a curfew in the occupied territory.

Any visit in such scenario would harm the sentiments of Pakistanis and Kashmiri brethren. The Chairman has called off his and the parliamentary delegation’s visit to the UAE, it added.

Talking to Geo News, Sanjrani said he was saddened over the award given to Narendra Modi who has carried out atrocities against innocent people in the occupied territory and visiting the UAE at this time would hurt Kashmiris.

The UAE envoy has been conveyed about the situation, he said.