Leaked footage of solo Marvel film ‘Black Widow’ shows Scarlett Johansson bust up baddies

Marvel’s upcoming solo ‘Black Widow’ movie has surfaced from Friday’s D23 Disney+ Expo in Anaheim, California through a leaked video footage.

The small footage shows lead actor Scarlett Johansson beating up baddies for the first time on her own as Natasha Romanov.

Pointing a gun at someone, Natasha fights another woman (or maybe a man) in a kitchen and pinning them against the cabinets.

It also shows a car getting rammed by a large truck and Natasha looking out from inside the turned over car. She still has her bright red hair in all the scenes.

‘Black Widow’, directed by Cate Shortland, also stars Rachel Weiss and Florence Pugh and it will release on May 1, 2020.

The first full trailer is expected to be released in December.

Johansson’s Black Widow died in May’s Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow, the solo movie, will go back in time to trace her origins and what made her the cold-hearted spy that she was.

Earlier, Johansson said the search for Black Widow director Cate Shortland was not easy. “It’s really interesting because when we were looking for a director, you start to see some of the systemic problems,” she said.

Johansson said at Marvel’s Comic Con panel last month. “Even looking for a female director who has had enough experience — who has had the opportunity to have the experience to sit at the helm of something huge like this, you know, choices are limited because of that. And it sucks.”