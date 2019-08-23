Shahid Afridi appreciates PM Imran’s efforts for peace in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan’s world renowned cricket all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has praised prime minister Imran Khan’s efforts for bringing back peace in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

In response to a tweet from the prime minster, who was also one of the most popular cricket all-rounders of the world, Shahid Afridi took to his twitter, saying:

“Injustice and oppression can never be tolerated - we hope to come to a resolve ASAP !! @ImranKhanPTI Truly appreciate your untiring efforts for peace in #Kashmir #KashmirStillUnderCurfew #KashmirBleeds #HumanRights.”

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had said in his tweet: “We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK for terrorist activities, while others have entered India's southern regions. These claims are predictable to divert attention from India's ethnic cleansing & genocide agenda in IOJK”.







