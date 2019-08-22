Will no longer seek dialogue with India, says PM Imran in NYT interview

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would no longer seek dialogue with India.

“There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,” said he in an interview with The New York Times days after India revoked special status of Occupied Kashmir amid a security clampdown.

The occupied Muslim region still remains under curfew since August 5.

“There is nothing more that we can do,” said Khan.

The premier said lives of eight million Kashmiris are at stake."We are all worried that there is ethnic cleansing and genocide about to happen.”

Imran Khan warned that Pakistan would be forced to respond if India launched a military action against his country.

He said India might launch a deceptive false-flag operation in Kashmir to justify action against Pakistan.

“My worry is that this can escalate and for two nuclear-armed countries, it should be alarming for the world what we are facing now,” he told The New York Times .