Samsung Galaxy S7 Price in Pakistan, Samsung S7 Mobile Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone was launched in February 2016. Samsung S7 expected retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 59,000.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S7.
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Features
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) Upgradable to v8.0 (Oreo)
|Camera
|12 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Display
|5.1 inches (12.95 cm) display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Battery
|3000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
|Design
|Slim Design
Metal Back, Metal Frame
Waterproof, IP68
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid)
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Special Features
|Front Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Samsung Galaxy S7 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung S7 price in Pakistan.
