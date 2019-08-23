close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 23, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S7 Price in Pakistan, Samsung S7 Mobile Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone was launched in February 2016. Samsung S7 expected retail price  in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 59,000.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S7.

Samsung Galaxy S7 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy S7 Specifications
Operating System
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) Upgradable to v8.0 (Oreo)
Camera
12 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
Display
5.1 inches (12.95 cm) display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Battery
3000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Design
Slim Design
Metal Back, Metal Frame
Waterproof, IP68
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid)
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Special Features
Front Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

Samsung Galaxy S7 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung S7 price in Pakistan.

