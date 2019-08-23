Samsung Galaxy S7 Price in Pakistan, Samsung S7 Mobile Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone was launched in February 2016. Samsung S7 expected retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 59,000.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S7.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Features Samsung Galaxy S7 Specifications Operating System

Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) Upgradable to v8.0 (Oreo)

Camera

12 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Display

5.1 inches (12.95 cm) display

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Battery

3000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Design

Slim Design

Metal Back, Metal Frame

Waterproof, IP68

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid)

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Special Features

Front Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Samsung Galaxy S7 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung S7 price in Pakistan.