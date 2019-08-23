close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 23, 2019

Oppo Reno Price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno Mobile Price and Specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 23, 2019

Oppo Reno smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Oppo Reno expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 69,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo Reno.

Oppo Reno FeaturesOppo Reno Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Battery
3765 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0
Display
6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Camera
48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera


Oppo Reno price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Oppo Reno price in Pakistan.

