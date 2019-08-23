Oppo Reno Price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno Mobile Price and Specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Oppo Reno smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Oppo Reno expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 69,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo Reno.
|Oppo Reno Features
|Oppo Reno Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Battery
|3765 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0
|Display
|6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
|Camera
|48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Oppo Reno price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Oppo Reno price in Pakistan.
