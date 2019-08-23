Oppo Reno Price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno Mobile Price and Specifications

Oppo Reno smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Oppo Reno expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 69,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo Reno.

Oppo Reno Features Oppo Reno Specifications Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Battery

3765 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0

Display

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present

Camera

48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera







Oppo Reno price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Oppo Reno price in Pakistan.