PM Imran asks authorities to increase number of garbage transfer stations in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the authorities concerned to increase the number of garbage stations in Karachi through a well coordinated strategy to ensure proper disposal of the trash.



In a meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi at PM Office, the Prime Minister was briefed on the ongoing cleanliness operations under "Let’s Clean Karachi Campaign".

The prime minister said that Karachi was an economic hub of Pakistan but its beauty was marred by mismanagement in the past.

He said such blithe lack of concern had made the residents of Karachi suffer which needed to be addressed, he added.

The prime minister also directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians elected from Karachi to take part in the cleanliness drive.