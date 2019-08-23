Honor 8A Price in Pakistan, Honor 8A Mobile Price and Specifications

Honor 8A smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Honor 8A expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 19,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 8A.

Honor 8A Features Honor 8A Specifications Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Camera

13 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Display

6.09 inches (15.47 cm) bezel-less display

Battery

3020 mAh battery

Design

Slim Design

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

MediaTek Helio P35 Tru-Octa Core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Honor 8A price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Honor 8A price in Pakistan.

