Honor 8A Price in Pakistan, Honor 8A Mobile Price and Specifications

Honor 8A smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Honor 8A expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 19,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 8A.
|Honor 8A Features
|Honor 8A Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
|Display
|6.09 inches (15.47 cm) bezel-less display
|Battery
|3020 mAh battery
|Design
|Slim Design
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P35 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Honor 8A price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Honor 8A price in Pakistan.
