Fri Aug 23, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 23, 2019

Honor 8A Price in Pakistan, Honor 8A Mobile Price and Specifications

Honor 8A smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Honor 8A expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 19,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 8A.

Honor 8A FeaturesHonor 8A Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Camera
13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
Display
6.09 inches (15.47 cm) bezel-less display
Battery
3020 mAh battery
Design
Slim Design
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
MediaTek Helio P35 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

Honor 8A price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Honor 8A price in Pakistan.

