Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan, Vivo S1 Mobile Price and Specifications

Vivo S1 smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Vivo S1 expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo S1.
|Vivo S1 Features
|Vivo S1 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Battery
|4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Display
|6.38 inches (16.21 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P65 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
|Camera
|16 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Vivo S1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Vivo S1 price in Pakistan.
