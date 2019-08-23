Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan, Vivo S1 Mobile Price and Specifications

Vivo S1 smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Vivo S1 expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo S1.

Vivo S1 Features Vivo S1 Specifications Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Battery

4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Display

6.38 inches (16.21 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

MediaTek Helio P65 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present

Camera

16 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera



Vivo S1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Vivo S1 price in Pakistan.