Fri Aug 23, 2019
Web Desk
August 23, 2019

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan, Vivo S1 Mobile Price and Specifications

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 23, 2019

Vivo S1 smartphone is coming soon in Pakistan. Vivo S1 expected retail price will be in Pakistan approximately Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo S1.

Vivo S1 FeaturesVivo S1  Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Battery
4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Display
6.38 inches (16.21 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
MediaTek Helio P65 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Camera
16 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera

Vivo S1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Vivo S1 price in Pakistan.

