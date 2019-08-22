Huawei Nova 5T Price in Pakistan, Huawei Nova 5T Mobile Price & Specs

According to Huawei Malaysia, the Nova 5T will be launched on August 25. Huawei Nova 5T will be the fifth device of Nova 5 series. Huawei has already unveiled the Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i Pro.



Huawei Nova 5T is coming soon in Pakistan. Huawei Nova 5T expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 51,000.

Below you can find the find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Nova

Huawei Nova 5T Features Huawei Nova 5T Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Display

5.5 inches (13.97 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G Performance

HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor 8 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory Special Features

Fingerprint Sensor Face Unlock 3.5 mm headphone jack present Camera

48 + 16 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras 32 MP Front Camera



Huawei Nova 5T price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Huawei Nova 5T price in Pakistan.

