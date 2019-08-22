Huawei Nova 5T Price in Pakistan, Huawei Nova 5T Mobile Price & Specs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to Huawei Malaysia, the Nova 5T will be launched on August 25. Huawei Nova 5T will be the fifth device of Nova 5 series. Huawei has already unveiled the Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i Pro.
Huawei Nova 5T is coming soon in Pakistan. Huawei Nova 5T expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 51,000.
Below you can find the find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Nova
|Huawei Nova 5T Features
|Huawei Nova 5T Specifications
| Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Display
|5.5 inches (13.97 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
|Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Special Features
Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
|Camera
48 + 16 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras32 MP Front Camera
Huawei Nova 5T price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Huawei Nova 5T price in Pakistan.
