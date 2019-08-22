close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 22, 2019

Huawei Nova 5T Price in Pakistan, Huawei Nova 5T Mobile Price & Specs

MISC

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 22, 2019

According to Huawei Malaysia, the Nova 5T will be launched on August 25. Huawei Nova 5T will be the fifth device of Nova 5 series. Huawei has already unveiled the Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i Pro.

Huawei Nova 5T is coming soon in Pakistan. Huawei Nova 5T expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 51,000.

Below you can find the find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Nova 

Huawei Nova 5T FeaturesHuawei Nova 5T Specifications
 Operating System 
Android v9.0 (Pie
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Display 
5.5 inches (13.97 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Special Features
Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Camera 
48 + 16 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera

Huawei Nova 5T price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Huawei Nova 5T price in Pakistan.

