Apple may be equipping iPhone 11 with USB-C charger

There has been a long-standing rumour that Apple will switch to USB-C on the iPhone with previous suggestions predicting the change for 2018 iPhones including the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

Tech giant Apple launched fast charging support for iPhones in 2017, starting with the iPhone 8. However, until now the company has only been including chargers capable of a meagre 5W power delivery with its iPhones.

If ChargeLAB - a website focused on charging peripherals – has it right, the iPhone 11 will be dispatched with a USB-C charger.

Hinting at the possibility of higher charging capacity without abandoning the lightning connector, Mac Rumors reported earlier.

Moreover, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 line up is also expected to feature the company’s new A13 chip.

Widely-acclaimed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier confirmed that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

Moreover, iPhone 11 would reportedly come with the same OLED displays which are used for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models at an event in September, where the company may also uncover the Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.