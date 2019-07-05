Apple's iPhone 11: release date and price

Apple's iPhone 11 is likely to be launched in September 2019 as the company is expected to stick to its usual pattern.

The Apple's launch event often takes place in September on a Tuesday or a Wednesday.

According to The Sun, this time it was likely to fall on September 10.

iPhone 11 won't be available in stores even after is formal launch since it takes a week and half more to arrive in Apple Store.

According to reports, pre-orders would be booked from Friday September 13 and it would be available in Apple Stores on September 25.

Price

Quoting an analyst The Sun reported that two iPhone models were expected to be released in 2019

"The top model will likely keep a similar price, while the base model will get even cheaper.

"While the next version of [iPhone] XS will have similar £1,000 price points, we believe the next version of [iPhone] XR will have price tags in the £600 range – a 20% cut from the £740 today, Dan Ives, of Wedbush Securities was quoted by The Sun as saying.



