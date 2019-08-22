How many nannies has Meghan Markle changed since Archie's birth 3 months ago?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have hired a total of three nannies reportedly since the birth of their first son Prince Archie in May, a report in The Sun suggests.

However, it is uncertain as to whether the first two nannies quit as the Buckingham refused to reveal staffing matters.

A source close to the royal family told Insider that a woman photographed boarding the couple's private jet to Elton John's home in the South of France is the couple's third hire.

Another source close to the royal family told The Sun that the new nanny "fits into the family really well."

The source went on to add," Meghan is a very hands-on mum but the new nanny is a godsend."

"She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well.

"She's great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her," it stated.

On the other hand a number of royal staff members have quit from their designated jobs including Markle's personal assistant, Melissa Toubati, who resigned after just six months because the work had become "too much."

In December, it was reported that Markle is finding it hard to remain mum amidst rumours of a rising tiff between her and staff members.

"She's always relied on her own voice to stand up for others, and for herself. So not being able to say anything is a debilitating feeling," a source told US Weekly.

"She's always been so independent, her entire life, and that's all been taken away from her.

"She's always been able to clap back on social media and now she can't."