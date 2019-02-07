Meghan Markle's friends spill secrets about her life after becoming Duchess of Sussex

Contrary to popular belief, Meghan Markle's life after becoming the Duchess of Sussex has not changed much. According to some friends, the royal Duchess does most of her stuff herself and leads a quite simple life after tying the knot with Prince Harry.



Speaking to People's magazine, Meghan's friends have broken their silence on how life is for the Duchess of late.

"Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths. We worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant."

Her friend went on to say, "We’ve all been to their cottage. It’s small and she’s made it cosy, but the perception of their lifestyle and reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day," said a friend on condition of anonymity.

Another friend of Meghan's from Los Angeles said, "We had a couple of days together recently. Her husband was out of town on work. In the room she made up for me, there was candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day.

She added, "It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed."

Meghan and Harry are all set to welcome their first child some time in late April.

The parents have decided not to hire any nannies for their baby and will be taking care of the little one themselves.