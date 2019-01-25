Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not hiring nanny for the royal baby?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are all set to embrace parenthood with the arrival of their first born due in April.



While preparations are underway for the bundle of joy, there are reports that suggest that Harry and Meghan will not be hiring a nanny for the royal baby, unlike Prince William and Kate.

According to Vanity Fair's royal reporter Katie Nicholl, "they do not plan to hire a nanny or nurse initially, and will instead rely on the help of Meghan’s mother." The Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland will reportedly have a room at the palace once the couple shifts to the Frogmore Cottage in Berkshire.

Further, the couple also wants the nursery to be fully equipped with technology. They are planning on installing cameras, a stereo system, and security windows.

"They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool," a source told Cosmopolitan. They will be controlling the gadget from their smartphones.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to not find out the gender of the baby and are busy designing a gender-neutral nursery.

On the other hand, as per a report published in OK! magazine, Prince William and Kate had hired a nanny to help them look after their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

They had hired Maria Borrallo to be the nanny in 2014, and since then, she has been their kids' nanny.