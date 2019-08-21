England´s Roy set to play in third Test after passing concussion test

LEEDS, United Kingdom: England batsman Jason Roy has passed a concussion test after being hit in the nets ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

The 29-year-old opener was struck by a throw-down from ex-England international Marcus Trescothick, working with the team in a temporary coaching capacity, during practice on Tuesday.

World Cup winner Roy was assessed after taking the blow and was able to continue batting.

But he also required a follow-up check on the eve of the match on Wednesday to determine any delayed symptoms.

Roy, 29, will be assessed again before the third Test starts on Thursday.

Meanwhile Ollie Pope, a Surrey team-mate of Roy´s, has been placed on standby.

The 21-year-old Pope, who has played two Tests, is now on his way to Leeds.

Australia´s star batsman Steve Smith has already been ruled out of the match with concussion suffered when he was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the drawn second Test at Lord´s.

Ashes holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.