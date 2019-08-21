Ronaldo: 'When people question your honor, it hurts'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo told Portuguese television on Tuesday that "2018 was the most difficult year on a personal level."
Ronaldo had to deal with rape allegations last year after former model Kathryn Mayorga filed a complaint in September alleging she was sexually assaulted by the footballer in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel room.
The case was dismissed in a Nevada court in June, though the filing did not say if Ronaldo had agreed a settlement.
He denies the accusation, although he has reportedly acknowledged that he paid Mayorga in an earlier settlement.
"When people question your honour, it hurts," he said on Tuesday. "It hurts a lot mainly because I have a big family, a wife and an intelligent child who understands a lot of things."
"This is a case I´m not comfortable expressing myself on. But once again, my innocence has been proven. It makes me proud," said the Juventus and former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.
LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo told Portuguese television on Tuesday that "2018 was the most difficult year on a personal level."
Ronaldo had to deal with rape allegations last year after former model Kathryn Mayorga filed a complaint in September alleging she was sexually assaulted by the footballer in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel room.
The case was dismissed in a Nevada court in June, though the filing did not say if Ronaldo had agreed a settlement.
He denies the accusation, although he has reportedly acknowledged that he paid Mayorga in an earlier settlement.
"When people question your honour, it hurts," he said on Tuesday. "It hurts a lot mainly because I have a big family, a wife and an intelligent child who understands a lot of things."
"This is a case I´m not comfortable expressing myself on. But once again, my innocence has been proven. It makes me proud," said the Juventus and former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.