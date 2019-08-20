Karan Johar admits ‘Kuch Kuch Hota’ may have been the most ‘politically incorrect’ film

Bollywood classic ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ may have been a film close to the heart of all movie buffs but looking back, many can’t help but point out the numerous problematic notions it endorsed.

It now looks like the director of the iconic hit Karan Johar is also nodding in agreement to the fact that his film contained a truckload of problems that add fuel to the already-existing societal dilemmas for women.

Opening up about the film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as he marked 20 years to the film, Johar stated: "KKHH is the most politically incorrect film.”

He continued: “I remember (actress) Shabana Azmi saw the film somewhere in the UK and she called me. She was aghast," he recalled, adding: "She told me, 'what have you shown? That a girl has short hair, so she's not attractive, and now her hair is long and she's pretty? What do you have to say to this?' I said I'm sorry. She said, ‘what? that's all you have to say?' I said yes because I know you're right."

"We get less credit for the kind of films we make now or produce. We are still tagged only as mainstream, which isn't true," he added.