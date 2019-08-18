close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 18, 2019

Nicole Kidman sparks pregnancy rumours with latest Instagram post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 18, 2019

Hollywood’s leading lady Nicole Kidman has become the talk of town after rumours were sparked suggesting that the actor is with child.

The ‘Aquaman’ actor gave birth to pregnancy buzz after she posted a photo of herself on that led to many fans speculating that the starlet is getting ready to welcome a new addition in her family.

The ethereal post shows jaw-dropping beautiful skies with luscious green right below it as the actor poses in a gorgeous pastel long dress paired with a scarf.

View this post on Instagram

Taking in the view today

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

The ‘Moulin Rogue’ actor’s picture who is already a mother of two daughters that she had with Keith Urban, led to fans believing that a third one could be on the way.

"Is she holding her belly? How has noone noticed?" read one of the comments while another fan pointed out: “I spy a newborn is it just me?" 

Latest News

More From Entertainment