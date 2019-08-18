Nicole Kidman sparks pregnancy rumours with latest Instagram post

Hollywood’s leading lady Nicole Kidman has become the talk of town after rumours were sparked suggesting that the actor is with child.



The ‘Aquaman’ actor gave birth to pregnancy buzz after she posted a photo of herself on that led to many fans speculating that the starlet is getting ready to welcome a new addition in her family.

The ethereal post shows jaw-dropping beautiful skies with luscious green right below it as the actor poses in a gorgeous pastel long dress paired with a scarf.

The ‘Moulin Rogue’ actor’s picture who is already a mother of two daughters that she had with Keith Urban, led to fans believing that a third one could be on the way.



"Is she holding her belly? How has noone noticed?" read one of the comments while another fan pointed out: “I spy a newborn is it just me?"