Hania Aamir takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra: ‘Are you done venting?’

While many stars in Pakistan have raised their voice against the bigotry displayed by Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, Hania Aamir is using humour to throw shade at the actor and fans are nodding in approval.



Turning to Instagram, the 22-year-old ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ star shared a ravishing picture of herself radiating in green but it was the caption that caught the attention of all as it took a dig at the ‘Quantico’ actor’s recent remarks that wreaked havoc around the world.

Using Chopra’s own words against her, Hania stated: “Are you done venting?” while adding as a reply to one of the comments on the post: “but I’m patriotic” which has also been turned into the latest meme on the internet to poke fun at the Bollywood star.

Earlier the 36-year-old Indian actor had come under fire over her ‘condescending’ and ‘patronizing’ tone during her interaction with a disgruntled Pakistani fan questioning her pro-war stance between India and Pakistan being UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador.

"I hear you. Whenever you're done venting... Got it? Done? OK, cool. War is not something I'm really fond of, but I am patriotic,” she said at the event.

“Girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell. Don't embarrass yourself,” she added.