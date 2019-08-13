Armeena Khan pens letter to UNICEF, urges Priyanka's dismissal as peace ambassador

Priyanka Chopra has been embroiled in a new controversy recently, after she was called out for supporting war with Pakistan post-Pulwama attack that took place in February.

Priyanka was attending a BeautyCon event when she was slammed by a Pakistani fangirl for glorifying nuclear war with the neighbouring Pakistan, when tensions between the two countries were at an all-time-high.

Pee Cee had uploaded a warmongering tweet, for which she was initially bashed by Pakistani actress Armeena Khan, who had called out the globally-famed actor's hypocrisy as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador of Peace.



Armeena Khan has again taken the opportunity to voice her reservations on the matter that has gripped the attention of netizens from all across the globe.

The 'Janaan' starlet on Tuesday wrote an open letter to UNICEF's Executive Director Henrietta H Fore asking for Priyanka's removal as the global peace ambassador.

"With this in mind and the repeated stance of Mrs. Chopra-Jonas, we are sure that we echo the thoughts of many people in asking whether UNICEF endorses Mrs. Chopra-Jonas' stance on patriotism? Do you think it is acceptable for you to work with partisan partners who support war? May we invite UNICEF to distance itself from ambassadorships that are incongruent with your organisational values and culture," Armeena penned in her letter.

"Mrs. Chopra-Jonas will be tarnished by her stance going forward, as will those associating themselves with her. Ultimately it is your responsibility, as Executive Director to act promptly in safeguarding the reputation of UNICEF," added Armeena.

This is not the first that Armeena has publicly called out Priyanka for her hypocrisy. Even Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari tweeted in favour of Pee Cee's dismissal from UNICEF's peace ambassadorship.