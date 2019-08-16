Babar Azam wants to prove himself in Test cricket format

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top order batsman Babar Azam has said that he wants to replicate his white-ball form in the longer format of the game.



“I definitely feel like there is more to come from me in First Class and Test cricket. I have done okay in the white-ball game recently, but I really want to prove myself in Test cricket, so I will be doing my best to achieve my goals in this format,” he said in an interview.

Babar is currently representing the Somerset cricket county at the Vitality Blast, and has been the tournament’s leading run scorer with 434 runs in nine games, including a fabulous knock of 102 not out.

He was satisfied with his performance in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

“I was really pleased with how my World Cup went, and that has given me a lot of confidence moving forward. It was my first World Cup and although it was a big challenge, it was something I really enjoyed.”

Talking about his cricketing journey, he said “I didn’t start playing cricket until I was about 12 years old, where I began my career at Club level.”

“Although I started quite late, I fell in love with the game and played a lot in the streets before my parents helped me find a club.”

“I went from U15 level through to U23 level before playing for Pakistan A. I was very happy that after one further year, I was called into the Pakistan team.”