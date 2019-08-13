Katy Perry accused of sexual misconduct

Famed American singing sensation Katy Perry has been accused of sexual misconduct by Josh Kloss, who plays her love interest in song 'Teenage Dream'.

Kloss has come forth alleging that he was ‘lorded over’ by Katy’s ‘reps’ to stay silent.

Katy Perry has been accused of exposing Kloss's private body parts, the model in her 'Teenage Dream' music video to an entire party of people.

Kloss had detailed the allegations in various Instagram posts claiming that Katy's actions amount to sexual assault.

When asked, Katy Perry's representative did not give out an immediate reply to the claims.

“You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, ‘Open the Eyes of My Heart,'” Kloss said, adding that Katy “was cool and kind,” upon first meeting. “When other people were around she was cold as ice, even called the act of kissing me ‘gross’ to the entire set while filming,” he continued, explaining, “Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all … After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her ‘I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now.”

Kloss added that the misconduct took place at celebrity costume designer Johnny Wujek‘s birthday party.

Kloss wrote, “So I saw Katy a couple times after her breakup with Russell [Brand]. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johnny Wujek’s birthday party at Moonlight Rollerway. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us,” Kloss explained.

He continued: “Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me.”

Kloss then claimed that he’d only earned “around $650” for his work on Teenage Dream. “I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly,” he alleged, adding, “And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me.”