Ayeza Khan, husband Danish Taimoor perform Hajj

Pakistan's showbiz power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor performed Hajj pilgrimage this year.

The duo was felicitated by a number of luminaries after they turned to their Instagram wishing everyone a very joyous Eid.

"Eid mubarak. Alhumdulillah we have performed Haj this year. Remember us in your prayers. #eid2019," Ayeza wrote in her Instagram post.

Meanwhile Danish posted, "EID MUBARAK EVERYONE.. ALLAHUMDULILAH performed HAJJ this year.. The most incredible journey of my life so far.. Truely blessed. ALLAH TERA SHUKAR."









