close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 12, 2019

Ayeza Khan, husband Danish Taimoor perform Hajj

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 12, 2019

Pakistan's showbiz power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor performed Hajj pilgrimage this year.

The duo was felicitated by a number of luminaries after they turned to their Instagram wishing everyone a very joyous Eid.

"Eid mubarak. Alhumdulillah we have performed Haj this year. Remember us in your prayers. #eid2019," Ayeza wrote in her Instagram post.

Meanwhile Danish posted, "EID MUBARAK EVERYONE.. ALLAHUMDULILAH performed HAJJ this year.. The most incredible journey of my life so far.. Truely blessed. ALLAH TERA SHUKAR." 



Latest News

More From Entertainment